NAB seeks details of assets, income sources from Buzdar

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Saturday sought details of salary, movable and immovable properties, sources of income and utility bills from Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the liquor licence case.

A private TV channel obtained the questionnaire sent to the Punjab CM. Sources said that details regarding private foreign trips had also been sought from Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, while details of inherited property were also sought. Bazdar has also been asked about details regarding gas, electricity, telephone and mobile-phone bills and the number of employees. The anti-graft watchdog requested that all details of assets purchased, leased or received in the form of auctions and gifts be provided. The bureau also asked the chief minister to provide details of when and to whom the assets which were not owned by Usman Bazdar were sold.

Sources said that Usman Buzdar was also asked to provide his personal bank accounts, family members or credit cards in his name, loans and other details. On Wednesday, the CM appeared before a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the National Accountability Bureau in Lahore without security and protocol.