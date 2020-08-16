Motorbike lifters held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Police claims to have arrested members of an inter-provincial motorcycle lifters gang and recovered 11 stolen motorbikes from their custody.
According to sources in the police department, a special team comprising SHOs of various police stations launched operation against the motorcycle lifters.
The police arrested a mechanic and three other accused. They registered the case and said the accused had confessed to the crime.