Observance of Youth Day at CUI

Islamabad : Comsats Headquarters and Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) jointly organised an International Online Seminar on ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’ while observing the International Youth Day (IYD) 2020 in collaboration with UNDP, European Union, Commonwealth and other international organisations.

The objective of the seminar was to shed light on the need to enable the engagement of youth by making local, national and global institutions more inclusive for the purpose of strengthening their capacity to achieve global action. At the international level, against the backdrop of an increasingly polarized world, we are currently undergoing a vast majority of challenges such as the COVID-19 outbreak and progressive climate change being the most serious ones. These challenges need to be solved and addressed effectively through the meaningful engagement and participation of young people.

Chairman Kashmir Committee & State Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Shehryar Khan Afridi was the chief guest of the event. In his welcome address the Rector Comsats University Islamabad, Prof. Muhammad Tabassam Afzal welcomed the honorable guests and speakers at the event and said that youth are the most important partners in our global efforts and there is an urgent need for their input to promote intergenerational understanding in our biosphere and to achieve this it is essential to focus on addressing the issues and challenges faced by our youth in line with UN resolutions. Various expert speakers on global youth engagement joined the event online from Azerbaijan, China and USA. In their talks they emphasized on the need of the youth involvement and their key role in enriching national and multilateral institutions and processes.