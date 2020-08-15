Rehman Malik warns govt against imposing governor’s rule in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader and Chairman Senate Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik Friday warned the government that if it tried to impose the governor rule in Sindh or Karachi was made part of the federation, then it would be like hitting an axe on its own foot and the federal government will be suffering for it heavily.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party leadership should stop talking about the governor’s rule in Sindh, as desterilizing Sindh and Balochistan is on the enemy’s agenda,” he said while addressing the celebration of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan at his residence here.

The simple but highly impressive cake cutting ceremony was attended by Zamarud Khan, Raja Shakeel Abbasi, Nargis Faiz Malik, Shahzada Iftikhar, Mukhtar Abbas, Tauqeer Abbasi, Raja Guftar Advocate, Malik Yasir and number of PPP workers from twin cities.

Rehman Malik hosted and presided over the ceremony.

“Real freedom will start the day when we will get rid of IMF and FATF,” he said, adding that today the country needs real leadership that can take the country forward.

He said today Pakistan was passing through isolation international as many friendly countries were annoyed with Pakistan.

He said President Asif Ali Zardari had made ‘Friends of Pakistan’ to help the country in those difficult times and enhance country international scope and influence.

That is why, he said, the government could not bring a single resolution on Kashmir in the UNSC in a year of curfew and continuous Indian brutalities.

Senator A. Rehman Malik in his speech felicitated the nation on 73rd Independence Day and paid rich tribute to the founders of Pakistan and martyrs of the nation.