Sat Aug 15, 2020
Pakistani, Kashmiri intellectuals join hands to observe Independence Day

National

ISLAMABAD: In a unique ceremony, Kashmiris and Pakistan intellectuals and some members of diplomatic community joined hands on Friday to observe the Independence Day of Pakistan by cutting a cake and expression of resolve to drive out expansionists and extremists from the region.

The function was arranged by the YFK-International Kashmir Lobby Group and celebrations were also joined by government officials, aspiring young politicians, diplomats, and human rights defenders gathered to rededicate for the ideals which prompted creation of Pakistan. The occasion was created at the offices of YFK-International Kashmir Lobby Group where a cake cutting ceremony was held. Ashan Tehseen Bajwa, Barrister Nida Chaudhry, renowned analyst Ahmed Qureshi, M Faris from Azerbaijan Embassy, and members of civil society attended the function. The participants also had candid discussion about the situation in IOJ&K.

