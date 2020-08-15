SHC Bar Sukkur president survives attempt on life

SUKKUR: President Sindh High Court Bar Association Sukkur Advocate Qurban Malano escaped a murder attack.

Some unidentified assailants opened fire at his vehicle near the IBA University Road, Sukkur. Fortunately, he did not suffer from any injuries but his vehicle was damaged. The police arrested the attackers when they were trying to escape. Qurban Malano said he did not have rivalry with anyone and did not know what was the motive s of the attackers. SSP Sukkur Irfan Samoo said the investigation was underway from the arrested attackers and the cause of the attack would be disclosed soon.