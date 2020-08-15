Lockdown over

The government has lifted the partial lockdown wef August 10, 2020 and all public places are now open. Even the partial lockdown was very successful in bringing down positive cases and deaths as compared to other countries. The efforts of this government in bringing down this pandemic have not only been appreciated by the UN but some western countries also.

The partial lockdown was lifted, as I understand, due to two important factors. The first being a drastic reduction in coronavirus cases and the other one being public pressure. All these factors and the pressure on PM Imran Khan from various quarters can be well understood. Medical experts in the US are predicting that a second wave of the Covid-19 virus could come in September/October. Moreover, as per announcements being made to the public by experts, the pandemic is far from over and therefore precautionary measures should not be abandoned yet. Another suggestion is that shops should not remain open after 2100 hrs. Also, they should open in the morning not later than 0900hrs instead of the present 1100hrs. Remaining open till late night is not only a burden on the already short electricity but also creates many social problems.

Sqn-Ldr (r) Tarique Mahmood Malak

Rawalpindi