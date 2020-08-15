‘Jashn-e-Azadi reminds us of sacrifices of our forefathers’

Rawalpindi:As per tradition, Independence Day was celebrated whole-heartedly and enthusiastically in Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi here on Friday. The Independence Day ceremony was held at 9 ‘O’ Clock in the morning in the university premises keeping all SOPs of Pandemic in place.

The event started with the recitation of the Holy Quran and special prayers for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of the country. Special Highlight of today’s Independence Day celebration was the special message from the First Lady, Samina Alvi for the Vice Chancellor Dr. Saima Hamid, FJWU Faculty and Students. First Lady Samina Alvi congratulated the faculty, staff and students on the Independence Day of Pakistan and said that this day reminds us of the sacrifices of our forefathers and on this important day we should not forget the heroic role played by women during the Pakistan movement.

She further added that she feels proud of the valuable contribution of Pakistani women who are now serving in Pakistan showing high level of commitment and dedication.