Anti-polio drive starts today

LAHORE:The five-day polio immunisation drive is set to begin in 33 districts of Punjab today, according to a statement issued by Punjab Polio Programme on Friday. “Over 41 thousand polio teams have been constituted to vaccinate more than 17.83 million children in the drive”, said the statement. Only three districts i.e. Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura have been omitted from the campaign. “The three districts have completed the case response so there was no need to hold campaign in these districts”, read the statement.