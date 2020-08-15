Journalists rewarded for police reports

Arshad Dogar of The News won the Police Media Sath Sath story competition in the print category.

In his story, he said Punjab police checked 182,678 vehicles and 437,646 bikes over pillion-riding across the province during the partial lockdown. Arshad Dogar stated some facts from his story, “One third of Punjab Police on duty against virus,” during a prize distribution webinar arranged by Communications Research Strategies (CRS). The competition was launched under the initiative Police Awam Sath Sath to complement CRS’s network building efforts that consisted of the professionals who work on the agenda of police reforms in their respective domains. The competition encouraged journalists across Pakistan to file stories that can potentially improve relations between the public and police. There were three main categories in each station (Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar) including print, digital and electronic. The winner of digital web story, “Brilliant Mobile Tracking System used by Punjab Police” by Burhan ud Din explained about efficient technology adoption by the department which is successfully helping the ordinary masses to get their snatched mobile phones back. In Electronic TV reporting category, Huma Sadaf bagged first prize for her report about ‘Role of Women in Punjab police’. In her report, she explained how the women, despite all odds, were effectively playing their part at different levels of Punjab Police. Amir Ghauri, a veteran journalist, while moderating the session appreciated the efforts of CRS and all the participants who collaborated for a network for police reforms. He was impressed by the diligence and empathy of young journalists and was hopeful about the future of journalism in Pakistan.

Aniq Zafar, CEO CRS, explained about his company’s effort in arranging Police Media Sath Webinars across Pakistan that has registered more than 100 diverse participants who pledged for making efforts regarding police reforms.