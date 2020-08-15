Independence Day marked

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid presided over the Independence Day ceremony at the King Edward Medical University.

KEMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam Khan, COO Dr Tahir Khalil, Medical Superintendants of seven hospitals attached with Mayo Hospital, faculty member and students attended the ceremony.

The minister hoisted the national flag and prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. She said personal doctor of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was also from the KEMU. The minister said Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam. It is time to build Pakistan according to the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. She praised KEMU’s role in controlling Corona pandemic. She said that with the blessings of Almighty Allah number of corona cases had declined. She praised all doctors, nurses and paramedical staff working for corona patients.

KEMU Vice-Chancellor Khalid Masood Gondal thanked the minister for presiding over the ceremony.

AIMC: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid presided over the Independence Day ceremony at Allama Iqbal Medical College.

Allama Iqbal Medical College Principal Dr Arif Tajammal, Medical Superintendant Jinnah Hospital Dr Yahya Sultan, Gohar Ijaz, Professor Arshad Zia, staff and faculty members and a large number of students attended the ceremony. Addressing the participants, the minister said the PTI had developed its manifesto according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam. We have to serve Pakistan at every cost. AIMC Principal thanked the minister for presiding over the ceremony and pledged to serve patients under the leadership of Dr. Yasmin Rashid. Later, the minister gave away certificates to outstanding performers in the ceremony.

FJMC: While hoisting national flag at Fatima Jinnah Medical University, health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said Prime Minister was endeavouring to transform the future of this nation according to vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. We will build the Naya Pakistan on the vision set by Quaid-e-Azam, she added.

Vice-Chancellor FJMU Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Medical Superintendent Ganga Ram Dr Ihtesham, faculty members and a large number of students attended the ceremony.

UHS: A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the University of Health Sciences (UHS). Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram hoisted the national flag at Jinnah Campus, Kala Shah Kaku. A contingent of UHS security guards presented guard of honour and saluted the national flag. Later, the national anthem was recited and special prayers were offered for the security, solidarity and development of the country.

Prof Javed Akram also launched a monsoon tree planting campaign by planting trees in front of the administration block.

In his address, UHS VC reiterated the commitment to stand firm and work for progress and prosperity of the country. He prayed for the freedom of Occupied Kashmir. Doctors from the UHS Telemedicine Centre also attended the event.

CCPO: CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed visited Mazar-e-Iqbal Independence Day. CTO Lahore Syed Hamad Abid and SSP Operations Faisal Shahzad were also present. The chief of Lahore police along with the two officers offered Fateha at Mazar-e-Iqbal.