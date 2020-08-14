Paraguay envoy calls on IIU president

Islamabad : Counsel General of Paraguay, Kanwar Muhammad Tariq paid a courtesy call on Professor Dr. N. B. Jumani, acting president, International Islamic University (IIU).

Issues pertaining to bilateral interest and possibilities of mutual cooperation between IIU and universities of Paraguay were discussed.

Kanwar appreciated the achievements of IIU and also hailed IIU for catering the need of Islamic teachings as well as contemporary disciplines. He said IIU is a great international hub of learning that is providing quality education to a large number of Muslim countries' students.