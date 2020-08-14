Film-maker explores women issues

LAHORE:Asim Abbasi’s highly anticipated first Zindagi original – ‘Churails’ trailer has garnered exceptional response and piqued the interest of the audience with its unique and strong female characters and empowering story-line.

In an interview with The News, writer and director Asim Abbasi shared his thoughts on exploring women-oriented subjects as a male film-maker. When asked about his take on the irony that most of these female-centric shows are made by male filmmakers, he replied, “Well, it is a fact that there are more men in this space. Although, I wish more shows like Churails are made by women, they are definitely better positioned to narrate a show like Churails. The show is led by a supremely talented cast including Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano, Yasra Rizvi, and Nimra Bucha, which streams online on August 11.