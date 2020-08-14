Film-maker explores women issues

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Asim Abbasi’s highly anticipated first Zindagi original – ‘Churails’ trailer has garnered exceptional response and piqued the interest of the audience with its unique and strong female characters and empowering story-line.
In an interview with The News, writer and director Asim Abbasi shared his thoughts on exploring women-oriented subjects as a male film-maker. When asked about his take on the irony that most of these female-centric shows are made by male filmmakers, he replied, “Well, it is a fact that there are more men in this space. Although, I wish more shows like Churails are made by women, they are definitely better positioned to narrate a show like Churails. The show is led by a supremely talented cast including Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano, Yasra Rizvi, and Nimra Bucha, which streams online on August 11.