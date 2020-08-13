Man killed, five injured in Haripur road accidents

HARIPUR: A man was killed and five others injured in two different road accidents here on Wednesday.

Officials of the Saddar Police Station said that Suzuki van was on its way to Haripur from Noorpur when it collided with a motorbike near Pharhala Girls Degree College. The van driver and two bike riders were injured. The area people shifted them to the Haripur Trauma Centre where bike-rider Imran, son of Ahmed Nawaz, was pronounced dead while Nawaz Khan, Umair Khan were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.

The second road accident was reported from Hattar where a motorcycle collided with the car. As a result, Tahir Amin, the president of the district chapter of PTI's labour wing, the bike-rider Ramzan and a passer-by Waheed were injured.