Junaid Jamshed’s third wife moves SHC to get share in inheritance

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the legal heirs of the late singer-turned-preacher Junaid Jamshed to maintain status quo with respect to his millions of rupees worth of moveable and immovable properties on the lawsuit filed by his third wife, who is seeking inheritance share as per the Muslim laws.

As many as 42 passengers, including Junaid Jamshed, his second wife and cabin crew, lost their lives when a Pakistan International Airlines’ ATR crashed near Havelian on December 7, 2016.

Plaintiff Raazia Muzaffar, a resident of Islamabad, submitted that she was the widow Junaid Jamshed, who had married her on October 20, 2009, and bore her expenses till his death by sending money every month. She said children of her spouse from his first wife had obtained a succession certificate from the court by concealing the fact about her heirship and she was being denied her due right of inheritance from her late spouse.

She mentioned the details of moveable and immovable properties worth millions of rupees as per the succession certificate and submitted that she had approached the court for revocation of the letter of administration issued in favour of Junaid Jamshed’s son and other children from his first wife and the court had granted status quo in the matter.

She requested the court to grant her the share of inheritance in the estate of the deceased as per the Muslim laws and direct the administration, partition and distribution of the estate of the deceased amongst all legal heirs as per their respective shares.

The SHC’s single bench, headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, after the preliminary hearing of the lawsuit, issued notices to the legal heirs of Junaid Jamshed and others for September 2. The court, in the meantime, directed the defendants to maintain status quo in respect of the deceased’s all properties.