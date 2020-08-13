close
Thu Aug 13, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2020

Two bike lifters held

Lahore

Our Correspondent
August 13, 2020

LAHORE:Shahdara investigations police Wednesday claimed to have arrested two bike lifters. The arrested suspects have been identified as Sultan and Siddique. Police also recovered millions of rupees in cash, three motorcycles, five mobile phones, and other valuables from their possession. They have confessed to committing crimes in various parts of the provincial metropolis.

