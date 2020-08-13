Two bike lifters held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Shahdara investigations police Wednesday claimed to have arrested two bike lifters. The arrested suspects have been identified as Sultan and Siddique. Police also recovered millions of rupees in cash, three motorcycles, five mobile phones, and other valuables from their possession. They have confessed to committing crimes in various parts of the provincial metropolis.