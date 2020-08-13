LDA to build 35,000 residential units

LAHORE:Development Working Party of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to seek approval of PC-1 for construction of 35,000 residential units under LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments from the governing body of LDA.

Revised PC-1 amounting to Rs47 billion for development of infrastructure in the LDA City Housing scheme will also be sent for formal approval by the governing body. These decisions were taken during a meeting of the Development Working Party of LDA which was attended by Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi, member governing body of LDA, Chief Engineer Habibul Haq Randhawa and other officers.

Meanwhile, under the supervision of LDA DG Ahmad Aziz Tarar, the relevant staff has approved 576 building plans, besides allowing addition and alteration in 162 existing structures in three months.

Officials said completion certificates have also been issued to 59 new buildings during this period. They added a total of 1,133 applications had been submitted at One Window Cell of LDA for seeking approval of buildings plans for construction of new buildings of different nature in various localities of the city out of which 576 had been approved while 349 were in process and only 207 had been returned to the applicants for lacking necessary documents.

For getting permission for addition or alteration in the existing buildings, 345 applications had been submitted out which 162 had been approved while 102 were in process for approval.