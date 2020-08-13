Seven of a family injured in wall collapse

Seven family members were injured when a wall of their house collapsed, said the PIB Colony police on Wednesday. The incident took place at a house located near Sindhi Para in Press Quarters, the police said.

Rescuers reached the property and moved the injured to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The injured were identified as 40-year-old Nadeem, son of Chand Qalandar, his wife Sana, 30, his daughter Alvina, 4, his son Raza, 10, and two brothers – Mudasir, 25, and Bholoo Khan. The police said construction work was underway at the victims’ house when the wall suddenly collapsed on them.