close
Thu Aug 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 13, 2020

Apple must pay $500 million

World

AFP
August 13, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO: A Texas court has ordered Apple to pay more than $500 million in damages and interest for 4G patent infringements held by intellectual property company PanOptis. The US tech giant -- now worth almost $2 trillion -- vowed to appeal Tuesday’s decision. “We thank the jury for their time but are disappointed with the verdict and plan to appeal,” Apple said in an email response to an AFP inquiry. “Lawsuits like this by companies who accumulate patents simply to harass the industry only serve to stifle innovation and harm consumers.”

Latest News

More From World