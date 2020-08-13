Man killed, five injured in Haripur road accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARIPUR: A man was killed and five others injured in two different road accidents here on Wednesday.
Officials of the Saddar Police Station said that a van was on its way to Haripur from Noorpur when it collided with a motorbike near Pharhala Girls Degree College. As a result, the van driver and two bike riders were injured.
The area people shifted them to the Haripur Trauma Centre where bike-rider Imran, son of Ahmed Nawaz, was pronounced dead while Nawaz Khan, Umair Khan were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad in a critical condition.
The second road accident was reported from Hattar where a motorcycle collided with the car. As a result, Tahir Amin, the president of the district chapter of PTI’s labour wing, the bike-rider Ramzan and a passer-by Waeed were injured.