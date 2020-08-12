‘25 machine guns, 347 pistols seized in 2 months’

PESHAWAR: The Rural division police have seized 25 machine guns, 347 pistols and 123 kilograms of heroin during the last two months, officials told the media on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, Waqar Ahmad told reporters that an aggressive campaign was launched in the division during which police if all the police stations participated. He added that 25 SMGs, 14 different rifles and 347 pistols were recovered and 208 proclaimed offenders were arrested. “Besides, police in successful operations recovered 123 KGs heroin, 249 KGs hashish and 42 kg opium. Around 1.5kg ice was also recovered as more focus was given to stop it’s supply to the youth,” said Waqar Ahmad. The SP Rural said 55 people were held during two months in Rural division I connection with aerial firing to discourage the practice. He added a number of smuggling bids were foiled and goods worth Rs67 million were seized.