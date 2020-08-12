KP to resume hockey activities from 13th

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Hockey Association Tuesday decided to restart hockey activities in the province from August 13.

KP Hockey Association President Zahir Shah said that hockey activities in the province would restart from August 13 after a gap of five months.

“Initially we have planned game’s activities in Peshawar where exhibition matches will be played on August 14. After organising Independence Day matches in Peshawar, we would announce complete schedule of the matches and tournaments for other districts within ten days,” Zahir said.

He also directed president and secretary of the Peshawar District Hockey Association to make necessary arrangements for Independence Day matches.

The KP government has given a go-ahead to restart sports activities following the decision of the federal government.

KP Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and KP Sports Board Director General Asfandyar Khattak have already directed all the districts to organise Independence Day sports competitions.