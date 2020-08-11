close
Tue Aug 11, 2020
‘PM’s 10 bn tree project to help make environment neat, clean’

August 11, 2020

SARGODHA: Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan said on Sunday that PM’s 10 billion tree project was a revolutionary programme, which would help make the environment neat and clean. He expressed these views while addressing the Tiger Force Day and tree plantation ceremony as the chief guest. The minister said that the role of the Tiger Force in public service was very important.

