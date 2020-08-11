‘Planting 10 bn saplings revolutionary project’

KHANEWAL: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s revolutionary project of planting 10 billion trees will be expanded further to promote greenery.

Forest was also an important part of agriculture and the incumbent government would surely promote it. The federal minister expressed these remarks while planting trees on the Tiger Force Day here on Sunday.

Provincial Minister Hussain Jahanian, Multan Commissioner Shanul Haq, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi, DPO Ali Waseem, PTI district president Imran Dhaul were also present in the ceremony.

Fakhar Imam lauded the enthusiasm of the Tiger Force members. The Tiger Force had planted 14,500 trees at Pirowal Forest. The federal minister was informed that the Tiger Force would plant 82,000 plants at different locations across the district. Similarly, during a week, 250,000 plants would be planted in Khanewal district.

Provincial Minister Hussain Jahanian said that planting 10 billion trees was a historic campaign. It was for the first time in the country’s history that this level’s tree plantation was being done, he remarked. Commissioner Shanul Haq stated that the trees would be nurtured properly.