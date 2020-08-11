3 rapists held

Islamabad: Islamabad Lohi Bher police have arrested three persons who allegedly raped two women during dacoity in a house of Sher Dhamial area.

According to police, six armed persons stormed in a house at `Sher Dhamial’ and made all of them hostage in a room at gunpoint. They allegedly raped two women in the house and also took away Rs100,000, gold ornaments and mobiles from there.

Following the statement of a house inmate, police lodged the report and started investigation into the matter. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butar constituted a team under supervision of DSP Rukhsar Mehdi and assigned to ensure immediate arrest of criminals.

The team investigated into the matter through using modern techniques and succeeded to arrest three alleged persons identified as Rasib, Imran and Adil.