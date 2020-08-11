ANF seizes 15kg heroin in raid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Anti-Narcotics Force on Monday raided the QICT Port Qasim and recovered 15.120 kilogrammes of high quality heroin from a container booked for Sharjah.
ANF Deputy Director Abid Zulfiqar told The News that the container was booked by Shayan International Company for Dubai and the drug was hidden inside auto parts. A case has been registered while raids are under way for arrests.