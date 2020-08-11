close
Tue Aug 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2020

ANF seizes 15kg heroin in raid

Karachi

The Anti-Narcotics Force on Monday raided the QICT Port Qasim and recovered 15.120 kilogrammes of high quality heroin from a container booked for Sharjah.

ANF Deputy Director Abid Zulfiqar told The News that the container was booked by Shayan International Company for Dubai and the drug was hidden inside auto parts. A case has been registered while raids are under way for arrests.

