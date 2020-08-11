Special assistant defends Swat Motorway Phase-II

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash on Monday termed shifting of funds of Dir-Chitral Motorway to Swat Motorway Phase-II as propaganda being spread on social media for some political gains.

He was speaking at a press conference at Civil Secretariat Peshawar, said an official handout. He was flanked by parliamentarians from Lower Dir, Upper Dir and Chitral including Malik Liaqat, Shafiullah, Azam Khan, Mahboob Shah, Sibghatullah and Bashir Khan. Kamran Bangash informed the media that controversies were being created about Swat Motorway Phase-II, but KP government would provide equal developmental opportunities to all people of the province. He said the development of Malakand division and southern districts of KP had always been a priority of the government. Kamran Bangash said 230 kilometre Chakdara-Chitral road would be rehabilitated and widened, adding the work on the project would start soon. He said the Swat Expressway Phase-II and Chakdara-Dir Motorway were two different projects and opposition should stop politicizing the developmental projects.