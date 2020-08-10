close
Mon Aug 10, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2020

‘Govt spending millions of rupees on welfare projects’

PAKPATTAN: MPA Mian Farrukh Mumtaz Manika has said that the government is spending millions of rupees on the development projects in the district. He was addressing the District Coordination Committee at the DC Office.

DC Ahmad Kamal and others were also present. Mian Farrukh asked the officers concerned to complete the construction work of roads and buildings timely. He also directed to use quality material during the construction work.

