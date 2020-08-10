Nagasaki marks 75 years since atomic bombing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

NAGASAKI: The Japanese city of Nagasaki on Sunday commemorated the 75th anniversary of its destruction by a US atomic bomb, with its mayor and the head of the United Nations warning against a nuclear arms race. Nagasaki was flattened in an atomic inferno three days after Hiroshima — twin nuclear attacks that rang in the nuclear age and gave Japan the bleak distinction of being the only country to be struck by atomic weapons.