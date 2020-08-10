CM Usman Buzdar pays tribute to Ruth Pfau

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar commended that Dr Ruth Pfau elevated the stature of humanity by rendering them selfless service irrespective of their complexion or creed.

Speaking in connection with the third anniversary of Dr Ruth Pfau, the CM paid rich tributes to her excellent services rendered to eradicate leprosy and TB. He complimented that Dr Ruth Pfau without any doubt is a role model for those linked with the medical profession. Usman Buzdar said Dr Ruth Pfau had devoted her life to serve the distressed humanity.

He said that she had set an excellent example by looking after and nursing the ailing patients day and night. He said the credit to eradicate leprosy from Pakistan goes to the untiring efforts of Dr Ruth Pfau. The CM said services of Dr Ruth Pfau will be remembered forever.