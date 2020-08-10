29 more test positive from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has not claimed any life in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours though another 29 patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region taking the tally to 21,167 of which 448 patients have died of the disease.

It is important that the number of patients being tested positive for the illness has been on the significant decline but in fact, it is true mainly for Rawalpindi district from where only 37 patients have been tested positive in the month of August so far while in the last nine days, the virus claimed only two more lives in the district.

On the other hand, as many as 227 more patients have been confirmed positive from ICT since August 1 and in last nine days, six confirmed patients of the illness died in the federal capital.

The trend of the disease in this region of the country, however, has started showing that both the morbidity and mortality rates of the disease are decreasing. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that 27 more patients have been tested positive from ICT in the last 24 hours whereas from Rawalpindi, only two new cases of the illness have been reported.

From Rawalpindi district, as many as 5,926 patients have so far been confirmed positive for COVID-19 of which 5,569 have already recovered while 277 have lost their lives, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’. He added that at present, only 25 confirmed patients of the disease have been undergoing treatment at both the public and private sector healthcare facilities in the district while number of confirmed patients in home isolation in the district is 53. A total of 6,740 suspects of the illness are still under quarantine at their homes while some 3858 persons have so far been relieved from quarantine in Rawalpindi.

Confirmation of another 27 patients for the illness in last 24 hours in ICT has taken total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital to 15241 of which 12,914 patients have recovered from the illness while 171 died of the disease.

It is worth mentioning here that as many as 2,156 active cases of COVID-19 were there in ICT on Sunday while 78 in Rawal­pindi district.