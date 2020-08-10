Vegetables sell at higher prices than fixed rates

LAHORE:VENDORS continued to charge higher prices of all vegetables than the fixed official rates here on Sunday.

The government is unable to implement its rates and vendors are free to fleece the consumers. The sellers refuse to sell the perishable items at fixed rates and misbehave with the buyers when they demand to sell their items at official rates.

This week reduction in the prices of vegetables was recorded but it was offset with overcharging by the vendors. The price of chicken meat was fixed at Rs 128 to 136 per kg for live bird and for meat reached Rs 197 per kg, while it was sold at Rs 180 to 200 per kg, and Rs 250 to 320 per kg, respectively. The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was fixed at Rs 66 to 70 per kg, not sold, B-Grade at Rs 60 to 64 per kg, also not available, and potato sugar free gained by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 53 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg, and potato store fixed at Rs 25 to 28 per kg, and it sold at Rs 50 to 60 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg, B-grade at Rs 41 to 43 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg, and C-grade at Rs 37 to 39 per kg, sold at Rs 45 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was fixed at Rs 66 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg, B-grade at Rs 60 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg, and C-grade Rs 54 to 58 per kg, sold at Rs 70 per kg.

The price of garlic local was fixed at Rs 165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs 220 to 240 per kg, garlic Chinese fixed at Rs 140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was further gained to Rs 405 to 415 per kg, sold at Rs 500 per kg.

Cucumber farm was fixed at Rs 32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg, cucumber local fixed at Rs 35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg.

Brinjal price was fixed at Rs 20 to 21 per kg, sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg. Biter gourd local was fixed at Rs 17 to 18 per kg, also sold at Rs 50 kg. Spinach was fixed at Rs 25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Zucchini local was fixed at Rs 65 to 67 per kg, also sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg.

The price of the lemon was fixed at Rs 135 to 140 per kg sold at Rs 160 to 200 per kg. Pumpkin was fixed at Rs 50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Lady finger was fixed at Rs 40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs 60 to 80 per kg. Luffa was fixed at Rs 20 to 21 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg.

Arum was fixed at Rs 80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg. Green chili price A-grade was fixed at Rs 52 to 54 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg. Capsicum price was fixed at Rs 62 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg. Price of cauliflower was fixed at Rs 55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs 55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg. The price of pea was fixed at Rs 185 to 190 per kg, not sold. Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs 55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs 95 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs 300 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was fixed at Rs 80 to 83 per kg not sold. Turnip was gained fixed at Rs 35 to 37 per kg, not sold. Radish was fixed at Rs 20 to 21 per kg, not sold.

Beetroot was fixed at Rs 30 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg. Mangoes (unripe) were fixed at Rs 80 to 83 per kg, not sold.

Sweet Potato was fixed at Rs 62 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 75 to 120 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs 80 to 120 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs 150 to 180 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs 105 to 110 per dozen, not available, and B-category fixed at Rs 70 to 75 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs 100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs 45 to 50 per dozen, sold at Rs 50 to 70 per dozen. Papaya was gained fixed at Rs 180 to 185 per kg, sold at Rs 300 per kg.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs 22 to 24 per piece, sold 40 per piece. Cheku (Sapodilla) was fixed at Rs 120 to 125 per kg, not sold.

Peach special was fixed at Rs 190 to 200 per kg, sold at Rs 240 to 250 per kg, Peach was fixed at Rs 95 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs 150 to 180 per kg. Plump was fixed at Rs 165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs 250 per kg.

Apricot white was fixed at Rs 195 to 200 per kg, sold at Rs 250 to 300 per kg.

Mangoes were fixed at Rs 95 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs 150 to 200 per kg.

Cantaloupe (garma) was fixed at Rs 60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg.

Grapes Sunderkhani was fixed at Rs 205 to 210 per kg, sold at Rs 240 to 280 per kg, Grapes gola was fixed at Rs 125 to 13 per kg, sold at Rs 180 per kg. Peer was fixed at Rs 83 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.