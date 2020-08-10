Woman dies after falling off sixth floor of building

A woman died after falling off the sixth floor of a residential building in the Garden area on Sunday. She was identified as 50-year-old Bushra, wife of Asif. Police said the husband of the deceased woman told them that Bushra was doing some work in the balcony when she fell accidentally and died.

According to SHO Fida Khan, the husband had given multiple statements while the body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities to ascertain whether it was an accident or a murder.

Separately, a man died after consuming a toxic substance in the Janjal Goth area near the Super Highway. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Bilal, son of Nazeer. Police said that his family told them that he had consumed the poisonous substance to commit suicide. The family, however, did not tell police the reason behind his suicide move.