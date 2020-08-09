Head constable killed in Sukkur

SUKKUR: The body of a police head constable was recovered from the Makli graveyard.Head Constable Ghulam Rasool Jakhro of Makli Police Station went missing on Friday night. Police sources believe some criminals murdered Jakhro and dumped him in the Makli graveyard. The body was subsequently shifted to hospital for medico-legal procedures. The police are conducting further investigations into his disappearance and subsequent murder.