All Pakistan Private Schools Federation joins hands with Honehar Pakistan

Following the success of Jang Media Group’s Honehar Pakistan season 1 last year, the Jang Media Group is geared up for the second season of the competition making it bigger by collaborating with All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF). Honehar Pakistan is a nationwide quiz competition for school going children from grades 3 to 8.

The knowledge partner of Honehar Pakistan is Pakistan Quiz Society International that prepares reference reading material, make test and quiz questions, invigilate and finalize results as well to ensure transparency. Around 12,000 students participated in the competition last year and now with the support of APPFS, the number is expected to go higher.

Kashif Mirza, President APPSF, in a video message shared, ”APPSF is proud to be associated with the second season of Honehar Pakistan and will work side by side Jang Media Group to make this event a roaring success.”

The aim of Honehar Pakistan is to give children a break from monotonous classroom learning and engage them in a fun, interactive and competitive way of learning.

With APPSF on board, Honehar Pakistan will reach out to more schools providing the opportunity to thousands of more children to participate.

“APPFS has always worked hard for the promotion of education in society. We have always encouraged our schools and children to take part in competitions, especially when they are related to education,” added Kashif Mirza. “We will help Jang Media Group in this talent hunt and will find the brightest of the minds across Pakistan.”

Honehar Pakistan is a general knowledge quiz competition that has everything from science to history and from sports to technology. The schools and students will soon be able to participate in the nationwide quiz competition. To stay updated, keep reading Jang and The News.***