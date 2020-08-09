CEO Techstirr calls on IT minister

close
Sun Aug 09, 2020
National

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Techstirr (Pvt) Ltd, Abdur Rehman Chinoy Friday called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque.

The minister discussed matters related to information technology and digitalization with him, said a news release issued here.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present in the meeting. The CEO briefed the minister about the company and said Techstirr had offices in London, Dubai, New York and it had now started its operations in Pakistan.

Chinoy said, “At Techstirr, we are looking at being the pioneers of public-private partnerships and helping the government of Pakistan realise the prime minister’s vision of Digital Pakistan.”

