Solidarity expressed with people of Kashmir

Islamabad : Defence of Human Rights has called upon global bodies to address the issues of the voiceless and free Kashmir of tyranny and wrath it is suffering not just since the past one year but decades at the hands of India, says a press release.

The abrogation of Article 370 of India’s Constitution, imposed on August 5, 2019 made Jammu and Kashmir a part of the India, sieging the entire region, and August 5 marked the completion of one year of torture, suffering and violation of the basic human rights on part of the Indian Government on the vulnerable Kashmiris.

On this day, Defence of Human Rights stands in solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters in this time of darkness and grief.” We strongly condemn the acts of terror; enforced disappearances, extra judicial killings, mass graves, torture, rape, police brutality and all forms of human rights violations perpetrated by Indian forces. It is high time for the law imposing bodies to address the issues of the voiceless and free Kashmir of tyranny and wrath it is suffering not just since the past one year but decades,” it added.

On the strength of international bodies like UN Security Council resolutions, the people of J&K and Pakistan demand an end to Indian military occupation, recognition of their right to self-determination, and institution of an international, independent justice mechanism to prosecute armed forces committing unabated rights abuses from the last 30 years.