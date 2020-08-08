PRCS, Ehsaas join hands to assist the poor

Islamabad : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and Ehsaas Programme have joined hands to financially assist the deprived and disadvantaged sections of the society.

A decision to this effect was taken Friday when a PRCS delegation led by Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq, Secretary General Khalid bin Majeed, and Adviser Shah Rukh called on Special Assistant to the Prime minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation and Chairperson Ehsaas Programme Dr. Sania Nishtar.

It was mutually agreed that Ehsaas would provide data on deserving people to PRCS for financial assistance through its Cash Transfer Programme (CTP), enabling them to make ends meet. Category-D has been specified for deserving people comprising daily wagers and unemployed people.

Speaking on the occasion, Abrar ul Haq said, deprived segments are a part of the society and PRCS considers it godliness and a means to win the pleasure of Allah. “The affluent cannot afford to turn a blind eye to their plight. PRCS will wholeheartedly serve such people after sharing of data by Ehsaas,” he said.

Dr. Sania complimented PRCS for prioritizing the socially deprived segments of the society and termed its cooperation with the government a matter of pride.

Khalid bin Majeed welcomed cooperation between the two institutions. Program managers from the two departments will coordinate with each other to uphold transparency in extending financial assistance to the deserving. It merits a mention that under its Cash Transfer Programme, PRCS has assisted thousands of people affected by natural and manmade disasters.