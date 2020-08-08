Rock-climbers raring to go

Islamabad : The rock climbers are likely to return back to their popular spots in the capital city after a four-month long gap due to the emergence of coronavirus pandemic.

A large number of rock climbers usually turn towards five popular spots every year including Jasmine Corner and Music Lounge; Saidpur Village; Trail 3; Daman-e-Koh/Jungle Rock; and Shahdara picnic spot.

Jasmine Corner site may be developed as a family picnic spot with the arrangement of umbrellas, benches, and BBQ place.

There are also sites outside the Saidpur Village including Beetles Nest, Saxony Ramp, Belvedere, and Monkey Tower.

Aqeel Shah said: “I started rock climbing four years ago but I was never expecting that I would become obsessed with it as it provides the pleasure of developing strength to haul my body against gravity in progressively more challenging ways.”

According to the Capital Development Authority (CDA), almost all routes at the Margalla Hills are well equipped with expansion bolts and lower-offs to give very convenient sport climbing.

It has cautioned that Margalla climbing is becoming more popular and as it does so climbers should be careful to avoid behaving in such a way as to threaten the good relations with officials of the Margalla Hills National Park and local people.

Anjum Malik said “Some ten years ago rock climbing was just fun for a few groups of enthusiasts but now it has become a popular sport. There are a number of rock climbers in the twin cities who have completed their advanced courses and are quite professional in this sport.”

He said the months of March and April usually attract rock climbers but this time the coronavirus pandemic changed the whole scenario, adding “The rainy season is not suitable for rock climbing so it will start with a change in weather conditions in the next few weeks.”