Govt’s decision to reopen business activities lauded

Islamabad :District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia has appreciated federal government’s decision of gradually reopening all business activities across the country.

He said that government allowed reopening of saloons, marriage halls, restaurants, transports, parks, play grounds etc. which is good omen. “But, people should follow all SOPs to avoid coronavirus pandemic. They should take care of social distancing because coronavirus has not been wiped off completely,” he warned.

He appealed to the people of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad not to abandon using masks, hand sanitizers because these things were their first line of defence against coronavirus.

Dr Zaeem Zia advised people not to venture out of their homes unnecessary. “If we adopt all these precautions, we will be to control coronavirus,” he addded.

The DHO said that it is good news for whole nation that situation is returning to normal in the country. He said the COVID-19 pandemic had been controlled to a great extent due to the effective strategy of the government institutions, untiring efforts of doctors and paramedical staff and cooperation of the people.

“I strongly appreciate my field staff for working day and night to curb dengue, there is not a single case of dengue here in federal capital Islamabad,” he claimed.

“We will make this country dengue and coronavirus free very soon,” he hoped. He also appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the dengue teams visiting different localities.