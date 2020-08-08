Gas cylinder explodes in van

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:THE passenger van caught fire after a gas cylinder exploded in it on Raiwind Road Friday.The vehicle carrying the passengers was en route. As it reached near Channar Bagh, the cylinder in it exploded with a huge blast. Nearby people called rescue teams. Firefighters extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.