Tayyab to feature in first post-lock-down squash event

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Taayab Aslam is to be part of the first international squash event after the return of professional squash.

The PSA Tour was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Professional Squash Association (PSA) issued a provisional schedule in this regard on Thursday. The PSA World Tour is planned to resume on September 16 with the Manchester Open, a PSA World Tour Silver event held at the National Squash Centre in Manchester.

Tayyab has entered his name in the Manchester Open whose entry deadline is September 8. He is currently 4th seed as per the entries. According to the provisional calendar, CIB PSA World Tour Finals are to take place from September 28 to October 3 in Cairo.

The CIB Egyptian Open will be staged in front of Cairo’s Great Pyramid of Giza from October 10-17.

Following that tournament, the tour will head to Doha for the Qatar Classic from November 1 to 7 before the El Gouna International (November 14-20), Everbright Sun Hun Kai Hong Kong Open (November 30-December 6) and CIB Black Ball Open (December 12-18).