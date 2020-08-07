Protest on Dadu-Johi Road for release of alleged robbers

SUKKUR: The protestors staged a demonstration against the Dadu Police and blocked the Dadu-Johi road for at least four hours, demanding immediate release of an alleged robber Pyaro Khan Lund and his six other accomplices.Reports said Dadu Police had conducted a raid and arrested Pyaro Khan Lund, Wazeer and five other alleged criminals suspecting of robbing and mugging the visitors of Gorakh Hill during the Eid days. It said hundreds of protesters staged a sit-in demonstration at the Dadu-Johi Road, causing blockade of intercity traffic. They pledged not to withdraw their sit-in until the police would release the arrested criminals. The protest was continued till this story was filed. Meanwhile, the police said some unidentified criminals had mugged the visitors of Gorakh Hill during the Eid days. They said the police had taken action by using modern technology to track down the alleged criminals, and arrested Pyaro Khan Lund and his six other accomplices.