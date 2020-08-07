Resolution for CM, minister’s resignation

LAHORE:A resolution submitted in Punjab Assembly Secretariat on Thursday demanded resignation of the chief minister and food minister over sugar and flour shortage.

The resolution submitted by PML-N MPA Rabia Nusrat stated that ineffective and wrong policies of the government had resulted in the shortage of these items. She also submitted that black marketing of sugar and flour continued.

She added that atta was being sold at Rs 65 per kg whereas sugar was available between RS 95 to 100 per kg that clearly indicated the failure of the price control committees of the government.