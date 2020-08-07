Kashmir function was arranged at historic school

NOWSHERA: The recent Youm-e-Istesal Kashmir function was arranged at the historic Government High School No 1 Cantt which has had the honour of playing host to the Father of the Nation during the Independence Movement.

Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had visited this building during his visit to the province on November 24, in 1945. He had addressed the Pakistan Movement workers there and delivered a historic speech. The school chose the school to arrange a well-attended ceremony there on Thursday where the speakers upon the world community and human rights organisations, including the United Nations, to take notice of the persecutions inflicted on the people of Occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Wali Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Talha Zubair, District Khateeb Maulana Hamid, a student Zohaib Khan and others spoke at the function held in connection with the solidarity with people of Occupied Kashmir at the Government High School No. 1, Nowshera Cantt here.

Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs), Pabbi, Nowshera, Jehangira Imran Mohmand, Azal Khan, Asmatullah Marwat, respectively, PK-63 candidate Mian Muhammad Umar Kakakhel, Anjuman-e-Tajiran president Khalid Afridi, Shafqat Alam of the Tiger Force and other officials of various departments attended the function.

The speakers shed light on the importance of holding the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir and the ongoing atrocities by the Indian government against the Kashmiri Muslims. Zohaib Khan delivered an impressive speech, saying the Kashmir dispute could not be resolved through rallies and conferences but Jihad was the only way to liberate the territory from the India. “Like China, we must teach a lesson to India then it would stop persecution of the innocent Kashmiris,” the student said while receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

DC Mir Raza Ozgan said that the Modi government had been committing the violation of human rights in the Occupied Kashmir since long but the world had become a silent spectator. He said that the people of entire territory had been under constant curfew for the last one year besides suspending all basic human rights of the people in the held valley. The official added that the silence of world community, particularly the rights organisations over the atrocities had become a question mark, urging them to take practical steps for the lifting of continuous curfew and restoring basic human rights in Occupied Kashmir.

Later, a rally was taken out in support of Kashmiris from Shobra Chowk to Kuchehry Chowk. Member Provincial Assembly Idrees Khattak and Mir Raza Ozgan led the rally. The participants were chanting various slogans including “Kashmir banay ga Pakistan”.