NAB forms CIT to probe Rs29 bn sugar subsidy

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday decided to form a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) for impartial and independent inquiry into sugar subsidy of over Rs29 billion as per findings of the Sugar Commission report.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on Wednesday under NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal in which the Sugar Commission Report was examined in detail. The meeting was attended by NAB Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider, DG Operations Zahir Shah, Rawalpindi DG Irfan Naeem Mangi and other senior officials of the NAB.

The meeting decided to constitute CIT of experienced and hardworking officers of NAB Rawalpindi to conduct independent, transparent, neutral and on merit probe into sugar subsidy.

The CIT would be monitored by Rawalpindi NAB DG Irfan Naeem Mangi and comprised two investigation officers, financial expert, case officer/additional director, legal counsel and directors concerned.

The CIT will also include experts with experience in the sugar industry, forensic experts, case officers, additional directors and relevant directors. The CIT will be able to obtain full details of the sugar subsidy from all the provinces for a transparent investigation.

The CIT will also be able to take legal, financial and audit reports of companies related to the SECP. It was also decided in the meeting that NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, NAB Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider and NAB DG Operations Zahir Shah will review the monthly CIT report.

To ensure neutral, transparent and on merit probe, all relevant details about sugar subsidy would be sought from Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and others, so that the sugar subsidy issue could be probed thoroughly.

It is to be mentioned that the government has sent the first reference to NAB regarding subsidy on sugar export given to the mill owners during last five years.

NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal directed to complete the probe of sugar subsidy on merit, transparent and professional way and all concerned individual and departments should be given ample opportunity to defend themselves and to prove innocence. “Action will only be proceeded as per law against those who received subsidy on sugar illegally and looted billions of rupees,” he said.