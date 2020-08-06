Infrastructure development promised

Islamabad : Eyeing landslide victory in the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has promised the provision of facilities, infrastructure development and anti-corruption clampdown in the region after coming to power.

“We [Tehreek-i-Insaf] will sweep the coming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan to form the government to bring about a real change in the people’s life,” PTI Gilgit-Baltistan president Justice (r) Jaffar Hussain Shah told reporters.

Justice (r) Jaffar said the residents were committed to exercising franchise for own development.

He said the previous government didn’t do anything tangible for the development of power and health sectors in the region.

The PTI leader said his party, after coming to power, would provide the people with the best possible health and educational facilities, clean drinking water and justice, crack down on corruption and irregularities in departmental appointments, promote tourism and establish the first medical college in GB. “We (PTI government) won’t allow anyone to trample on merit,” he said.