Security cover for rally

LAHORE:Lahore police Wednesday implemented a comprehensive and foolproof security plan to ensure safety to the participants in the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir rally.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan along with senior officers of police and district government visited the route of the rally from Governor’s House to Faisal Chowk and reviewed the security and other arrangements.

Ashfaq Khan informed reporters that more than 1,000 police officials performed duties on the occasion. Five SPs, 10 DSPs, 32 SHOs and 110 upper-subordinates performed duties at the rally. Metal detectors and walkthrough gates were used for body search.