Ehsaas scholarship cheques distributed amongst KMU students

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar has said that the Ehsaas Scholarship Programme was not only helping the poor and needy students to complete their education but would also help eradicate poverty.

She expressed these views as a chief guest through a video link on the occasion of distribution of cheques under Ehsaas Scholarship Programme among undergraduate students of various disciplines at the Khyber Medical University (KMU). KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Director ORIC Dr Zohaib Khan and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion. Dr Sania Nishtar said that youth were the real asset and the future of Pakistan. She said the scholarship schemes of the previous governments were limited only to postgraduate students while the present government had introduced scholarships to millions of undergraduate students under the Ehsaas Scholarship Programme. Explaining the details of the Ehsaas programme earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq said that the purpose of the project was to encourage and support those students who are studying in various programmes but belong to underprivileged families and unable to pay their fees.

Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, while speaking at the ceremony, termed the Ehsaas Scholarship Programme as an important step towards eradicating poverty by financing deserving but intelligent students.