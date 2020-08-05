Rich tributes paid to sacrifice of martyred cops

The Sindh police department paid tribute to the martyrs of law enforcement force as it marked a Police Shuhada Day on Tuesday.

In a message on the occasion, provincial Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar said: “The history of the Sindh Police is studded with the stories of valour, courage and sacrifices. This oldest police force of the subcontinent holds the legacy of its 2,300 martyrs. Sindh Police has endured the turbulent times of violent crime, ethnic killings, ruthless extortion, lawlessness and terrorism in the province, especially Karachi.”

In a statement issued by the department, he further said, “The struggle for restoring peace by the valiant sons of the Sindh Police is a glorious chapter in the history of law enforcement. Through these sacrifices, the Jawans and officers of the Sindh Police have made their motherland proud. Coming generations are duty-bound to honour and remember them.

“We are treading the path of tranquility and lights, which was paved by the blood of our Shaheeds. As Inspector General of Police Sindh, I vow to stand with the families of martyrs of the Sindh police. We shall carry forward their legacy. We are the guardians of their families. The Government of Sindh has also shown its resolve to own these proud sons of soil. In a recent wave of the corona pandemic, almost three thousand officers and Jawans of the Sindh police were infected with COVID-19. Among them 17 officials have laid down their lives in this battle.”